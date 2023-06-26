Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - MLB trip to London

    KMC Update - MLB trip to London

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 2-minute news update detailing how the 86th Force Support Squadron and RTT Travel partnered together to allow 105 service members and family members to go to London for a professional baseball game series.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 06:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75160
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109733663.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - MLB trip to London, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    MLB
    London
    KMC
    86th FSS
    RTT Travel

