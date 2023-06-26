This is a 2-minute news update detailing how the 86th Force Support Squadron and RTT Travel partnered together to allow 105 service members and family members to go to London for a professional baseball game series.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 06:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75160
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109733663.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - MLB trip to London, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT