Two-minute newscast covering NAVCENT Completion of the Latest Central Partnership Station Event in Bahrain and NAVADMIN 141/23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75157
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109733613.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 26JUN23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT