AFN Incirlik Radio News: The United States Space Force Inter-service Transfer Program

American Forces Network Incirlik reported the United States Space Force Inter-service Transfer program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 26, 2023. The program allows current servicemembers to apply for the opportunity to transfer into the USSF if selected. The application window for the fiscal year 2024 Inter-service Transfer application window is from June 26, 2023 until July 11, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)