Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75153" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Cara from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has all the details on today's Independence Day celebration on Fort Stewart and Monday's celebration on Hunter Army Airfield on this week's edition of the Marne Report. Check it out now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!