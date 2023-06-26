Cara from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has all the details on today's Independence Day celebration on Fort Stewart and Monday's celebration on Hunter Army Airfield on this week's edition of the Marne Report. Check it out now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|06.28.2023
|06.27.2023 15:08
|Newscasts
|75153
|2306/DOD_109732667.mp3
|00:09:32
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|0
|0
