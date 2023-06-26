CW3 Young sits down with Leader's Recon to discuss the role of Military Intelligence.
Visit our official website:
www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment
Visit our Facebook page at:
www.facebook.com/leadersrecon
Visit our Instagram page at:
www.instagram.com/leaders_recon
The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75146
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109731808.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:59
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 51 - What is the Role of Military Intelligence, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT