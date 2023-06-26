Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast - Episode 6 Dr. Kelly Atkinson

    06.21.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 6 of the podcast, we visit with Dr. Kelly Atkinson about her article in our spring 2023 issue, "Mission Injury: The Force after Afghanistan." She discusses the notion of mission injury--related to but separate from moral injury--which engages feminist critical theory in considering servicemembers' mental and emotional well-being in the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    Length: 00:17:47
