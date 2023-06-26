American Forces Network Incirlik reported the new Air University Student Information System June 27, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. As the Air University Student Information System comes online, students should start to see their updated degree program report and be able to apply for graduation. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 07:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75138
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109731167.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CCAF Releases New Student Information System, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT