AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CCAF Releases New Student Information System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75138" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Incirlik reported the new Air University Student Information System June 27, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. As the Air University Student Information System comes online, students should start to see their updated degree program report and be able to apply for graduation. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)