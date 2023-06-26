Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CCAF Releases New Student Information System

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CCAF Releases New Student Information System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reported the new Air University Student Information System June 27, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. As the Air University Student Information System comes online, students should start to see their updated degree program report and be able to apply for graduation. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 07:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75138
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109731167.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CCAF Releases New Student Information System, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    CCAF
    Air University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT