THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 17

Typhoon season is almost here, so this episode is all about typhoon preparedness. We speak to CFAY's Emergency Management Officer, Mike Maine, as well as CFAY's Public Affairs Officer, Randall Baucom, about what a typhoon is, TCCOR levels, how the base handles these types of storms, and what you can do to prepare yourself and your family. This episode has everything you need to know to be ready.