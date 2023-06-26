Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 17

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Typhoon season is almost here, so this episode is all about typhoon preparedness. We speak to CFAY's Emergency Management Officer, Mike Maine, as well as CFAY's Public Affairs Officer, Randall Baucom, about what a typhoon is, TCCOR levels, how the base handles these types of storms, and what you can do to prepare yourself and your family. This episode has everything you need to know to be ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75137
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109730861.mp3
    Length: 00:39:50
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 17, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    typhoon
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka
    TCCOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT