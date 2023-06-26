Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Talk with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC, Intercultural Relations Specialist

    BAHRAIN

    06.25.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Lateef Compton hosts his weekly radio show featuring guest, Dr. Alaa Afifi, Intercultural Relations Specialist at NSA Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)

    podcast
    radio show
    5th fleet
    lateef compton

