    The BODAR Blast Episode 10

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.12.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    Welcome to the 10th episode of The BODAR Blast! Join Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich in a bit of a shorter show as he discusses gunshoots, recent Sailor advancement, and shipwide events as DECATUR continues its deployment.

    Our featured guests this week are Quartermaster 2nd Class Lesley Juarez and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Alice Diep who came as a package deal for the interview! Listen to them discuss their rates, Vietnamese phrases, and what they will do when they get home from deployment.

    Bold and Daring!

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 15:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75121
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109727915.mp3
    Length: 00:48:17
    Year 2023
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 10, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Decatur (DDG 73)

    USS Decatur
    Quartermaster
    Boatswain's Mate
    Bold
    Daring

