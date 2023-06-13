The BODAR Blast Episode 10

Welcome to the 10th episode of The BODAR Blast! Join Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich in a bit of a shorter show as he discusses gunshoots, recent Sailor advancement, and shipwide events as DECATUR continues its deployment.



Our featured guests this week are Quartermaster 2nd Class Lesley Juarez and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Alice Diep who came as a package deal for the interview! Listen to them discuss their rates, Vietnamese phrases, and what they will do when they get home from deployment.



Bold and Daring!