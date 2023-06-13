Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 23 - Military Service in 2023

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 23 - Military Service in 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex hosts a panel of Army drill sergeants, recruiters, and Soldiers to discuss service in the Army in 2023 during a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Leader Professional Development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75120
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109726648.mp3
    Length: 00:59:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 23 - Military Service in 2023, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    People First
    TRADOCTalks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT