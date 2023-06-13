Axon - Training Aircraft Controllers to Train - Ep12

Capt Brad Kelly, Ed.D. is the Chief of Training at the 128th Air Control Squadron out of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He makes the case against “unimodal instruction” in training for aircraft controllers and discusses implication for authentic assessment.
