    Axon - Training Aircraft Controllers to Train - Ep12

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt Brad Kelly, Ed.D. is the Chief of Training at the 128th Air Control Squadron out of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He makes the case against “unimodal instruction” in training for aircraft controllers and discusses implication for authentic assessment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75119
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109726338.mp3
    Length: 00:22:22
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Command and control
    Training
    National Guard
    Air Battle Manager
    Authentic assessment

