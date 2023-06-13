Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.13.2023

    Audio by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9 highlights areas of operation in PACOM as we're joined by Lt. Col. Anthony Falcon, Commander 1-1 ADA out of Okinawa, Japan. 

    Lt. Col. Falcon has overseen several Patriot training exercises in the Pacific, and he shares the best and most challenging moments of island life.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023
