Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9 highlights areas of operation in PACOM as we're joined by Lt. Col. Anthony Falcon, Commander 1-1 ADA out of Okinawa, Japan.
Lt. Col. Falcon has overseen several Patriot training exercises in the Pacific, and he shares the best and most challenging moments of island life.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75118
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109726319.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:18
|Artist
|U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
|Composer
|Amber M. Osei
|Conductor
|Amber M. Osei
|Album
|Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT