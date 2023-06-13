Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9

Today's Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 9 highlights areas of operation in PACOM as we're joined by Lt. Col. Anthony Falcon, Commander 1-1 ADA out of Okinawa, Japan.



Lt. Col. Falcon has overseen several Patriot training exercises in the Pacific, and he shares the best and most challenging moments of island life.