On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast we get to know our brand new Fort Stewart Garrison Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Ely Capindo. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75117
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109726300.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
