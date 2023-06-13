Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Historic Chief Symposium

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Historic Chief Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the historic Chief Symposium hosted by Aviano Air Base with participants from 18 countries across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75115
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109725591.mp3
    Length: 00:02:33
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Historic Chief Symposium, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    course
    Leadership
    Chief
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT