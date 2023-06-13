American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the historic Chief Symposium hosted by Aviano Air Base with participants from 18 countries across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|06.22.2023
|06.23.2023 09:18
|Newscasts
|75115
|2306/DOD_109725591.mp3
|00:02:33
|2023
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Historic Chief Symposium, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviano Air Base
