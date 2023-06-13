KMC Update - 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

US Air Force and USAFE are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift on June 26th, 2023. This KMC update gives a brief history on the event and highlights some of the first missions of the newly formed Air force/USAFE. (SGT Kevin Henderson reports)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 08:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75111
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109725499.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
