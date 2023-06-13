Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    US Air Force and USAFE are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift on June 26th, 2023. This KMC update gives a brief history on the event and highlights some of the first missions of the newly formed Air force/USAFE. (SGT Kevin Henderson reports)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75111
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109725499.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Airforce
    Berlin Airlift
    WW2
    75th Anniversary
    Europe Partners

