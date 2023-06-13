KMC Update - 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift

US Air Force and USAFE are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift on June 26th, 2023. This KMC update gives a brief history on the event and highlights some of the first missions of the newly formed Air force/USAFE. (SGT Kevin Henderson reports)