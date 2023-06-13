KMC Update- PCS Pet Fees

This KMC update talks about the recent changes that will take effect January 2024, for service members who have pets. Service Members will now be reimbursed for Pet location fees. (U.S. Army audio created by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)