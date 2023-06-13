Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update- PCS Pet Fees

    KMC Update- PCS Pet Fees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This KMC update talks about the recent changes that will take effect January 2024, for service members who have pets. Service Members will now be reimbursed for Pet location fees. (U.S. Army audio created by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75109
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109725310.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update- PCS Pet Fees, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    Pet
    Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT