101 Critical Days of Summer is a global event teaching Military members about staying safe during summer activities. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75102
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109725138.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 101 Critical Days of Summer, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT