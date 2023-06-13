American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the Turkish Conversational Language and Culture Class at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June. 22, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 01:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75093
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109724938.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Turkish Conversational Language and Culture Class, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
