Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Swift Response 23 & INDUS-X

    AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Swift Response 23 & INDUS-X

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    NATO Allied paratroopers from the Netherlands and the United States jumped into Greece alongside Hellenic Army commandos during exercise Swift Response 23.
    &
    The U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense launched the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem ALSO KNOWN AS INDUS-X today at a catalyst event hosted by the U.S.-India Business Council. Launched against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s State Visit to the White House and at a time of historic momentum for the relationship between the United States and India, INDUS-X will vitalize our defense industrial cooperation and unlock new innovations in technology and manufacturing. INDUS-X will create jobs for working families in both countries and promote global peace, security, and prosperity

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75081
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109722933.mp3
    Length: 00:03:02
    Year 2023
    Genre news
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Swift Response 23 & INDUS-X, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN NAPLES
    RADIO NEWS
    EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT