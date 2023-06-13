AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Swift Response 23 & INDUS-X

NATO Allied paratroopers from the Netherlands and the United States jumped into Greece alongside Hellenic Army commandos during exercise Swift Response 23.
The U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense launched the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem ALSO KNOWN AS INDUS-X today at a catalyst event hosted by the U.S.-India Business Council. Launched against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s State Visit to the White House and at a time of historic momentum for the relationship between the United States and India, INDUS-X will vitalize our defense industrial cooperation and unlock new innovations in technology and manufacturing. INDUS-X will create jobs for working families in both countries and promote global peace, security, and prosperity
06.22.2023
06.22.2023
Newscasts
|75081
|2306/DOD_109722933.mp3
|00:03:02
|2023
|news
|IT
|3
|0
|0
