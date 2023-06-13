Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Club Eifel Family Fun Night

    Club Eifel Family Fun Night

    RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Club Eifel's Family Fun Night.


    Script:
    Don’t miss out on Club Eifel’s Family Fun Night! They’re back and better than ever this summer! Save the date July 20th from 530pm to 730pm over at the Eifel Grind! There’s going to be dinner, Games and a movie! Signups are required and there is a fee, to find out more go to 52fss.com oh and if you’re a club eifel member, you get a discount!

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 06:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    Family Fun
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Club Eifel
    SrA Christopher Chen

