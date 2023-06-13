30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Club Eifel's Family Fun Night.
Script:
Don’t miss out on Club Eifel’s Family Fun Night! They’re back and better than ever this summer! Save the date July 20th from 530pm to 730pm over at the Eifel Grind! There’s going to be dinner, Games and a movie! Signups are required and there is a fee, to find out more go to 52fss.com oh and if you’re a club eifel member, you get a discount!
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75077
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109722493.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Club Eifel Family Fun Night, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT