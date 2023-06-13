Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Sigonella Teddy Bear Club Spot

    USO Sigonella Teddy Bear Club Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot describing USO Sigonella's monthly Teddy Bear Club event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 03:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75044
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109722331.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Sigonella Teddy Bear Club Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO Sigonella
    Teddy Bear Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT