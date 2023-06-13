Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | MJ Grab Bag Ep. 2: The 50th Hodson Lecture in Criminal Law with COL (Ret.) Larry Morris

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Colonel (Ret.) Larry Morris, the Chief of Staff/Counselor to the President of The Catholic University of America delivered the 50th Kenneth J. Hodson Lecture in Criminal Law to the 71st Graduate Course and the Staff and Faculty at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School. He provided an historical and principled view on “Military Justice in Transition.”

    This was a special moment to honor the incredible US Army JAG Corps legacy of Major General Kenneth J. Hodson, whose Army career spanned over 30 years, from 1942 through his appointment as The Judge Advocate General of the Army in 1967, to his retirement in 1971, and to celebrate this significant milestone at TJAGLCS.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp

    You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)

