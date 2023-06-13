Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GP Podcast Episode 2 (LTG John Evans, ARNORTH Commanding General)

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Seth Barham 

    U.S. Army North

    Commanding General Lt. Gen. John Evans Jr. of U.S. Army North joins the podcast to engage in an insightful discussion encompassing a diverse array of planning and leadership subjects. Lt. Gen. Evans offers a detailed analysis of the pivotal role of intelligence in driving operational strategies, various approaches to incorporating staff input throughout the planning process, the significant influence of culture on expediting planning operations during his tenure in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, Operation Allies Welcome, his personal journey of enlisting in the U.S. Army, commanding and leading U.S. Army Cadet Command during the COVID-19 pandemic's Cadet Summer Training, and concludes by sharing his recommended readings.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 75013
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109720843.mp3
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GP Podcast Episode 2 (LTG John Evans, ARNORTH Commanding General), by SFC Seth Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Strategic

    TAGS

    strategy
    General Planning
    Strength of the Nation
    strategic planning
    GP Podcast
    U.S. Army North

