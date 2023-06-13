GP Podcast Episode 2 (LTG John Evans, ARNORTH Commanding General)

Commanding General Lt. Gen. John Evans Jr. of U.S. Army North joins the podcast to engage in an insightful discussion encompassing a diverse array of planning and leadership subjects. Lt. Gen. Evans offers a detailed analysis of the pivotal role of intelligence in driving operational strategies, various approaches to incorporating staff input throughout the planning process, the significant influence of culture on expediting planning operations during his tenure in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, Operation Allies Welcome, his personal journey of enlisting in the U.S. Army, commanding and leading U.S. Army Cadet Command during the COVID-19 pandemic's Cadet Summer Training, and concludes by sharing his recommended readings.
