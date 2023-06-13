GP Podcast Episode 1 (MG Bob Whittle and COL Mark Lavin)

In the first episode of the General Planning Podcast, Maj. Gen. Bob Whittle, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army North, and Col. Mark Lavin, Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Army North, commence by introducing themselves and outlining the podcast's scope. Whittle and Lavin alternate in presenting each other's backgrounds and share enlightening planning experiences from their individual Army careers.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|75012
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109720831.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Strategic
