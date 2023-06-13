Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GP Podcast Episode 1 (MG Bob Whittle and COL Mark Lavin)

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Seth Barham 

    U.S. Army North

    In the first episode of the General Planning Podcast, Maj. Gen. Bob Whittle, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army North, and Col. Mark Lavin, Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Army North, commence by introducing themselves and outlining the podcast's scope. Whittle and Lavin alternate in presenting each other's backgrounds and share enlightening planning experiences from their individual Army careers.

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:56
    Category: Recording
    Year 2023
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Strategic

    TAGS

    strategy
    General Planning
    Strength of the Nation
    strategic planning
    GP Podcast
    U.S. Army North

