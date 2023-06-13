GP Podcast Episode 3 (MG (R) Spider Marks)

Retired Major General Spider Marks delves into a wide range of topics during his appearance on the podcast. He provides an insightful exploration of his personal transition from military service, the correlation between military concepts and the business landscape, the establishment of operational requirements in industries, the delicate balance between competition and cooperation for companies, the intricacies of military planning, decision-making within the business environment, his daily routine, and concludes with noteworthy book recommendations.