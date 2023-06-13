Bahrain Beat 12-13 June 2023

Two-minute newscast covering U.S., Iraq, Kuwait Conduct Third Joint Patrol in Arabian Gulf, Task Force 52 change of command, and PSAs for PCSing Sailors. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 07:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74999
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109719830.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
