Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the Defender Culture Team from the 91st Security Forces Group, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, discuss diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within Defender Culture, as well as, the new Female Defender Initiative.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 17:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74977
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109718874.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 for 20 - Defender Culture Part 2, by Capt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT