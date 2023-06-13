Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 69: Demystifying Deepfakes

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Audio by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    Generative artificial intelligence has captured the world’s attention after recent advances in the commercial sector. Its ability to create deepfakes, or highly realistic multimedia, has turned a once highly specialized skill into something as easy as clicking a button.As a result, the threat of manipulated media –audio, images, video, and text – has increased while social media provides a ripe environment for viral content sharing. Though, not all media manipulations have the same real-world impact.

    In this episode of Voices from DARPA, Dr. Wil Corvey, program manager for DARPA’s Semantic Forensics (SemaFor), discusses how the program goes beyond detection to delve deeper into understanding the intent behind manipulated media and how their team is creating tools available for today’s analysts. They are joined by SemaFor researchers Arslan Basharat, assistant director of Computer Vision at Kitware Inc. and Luisa Verdilova, professor at the University of Naples in Italy.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74917
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109713320.mp3
    Length: 00:19:07
    Location: US
    artificial intelligence
    disinformation
    manipulation
    generative AI
    deepfakes
    semantic forensics

