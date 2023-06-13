Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 158 U.S. Cavalry Museum Ribbon Cutting

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Audio by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, we celebrate with leaders of the U.S. Army Center of Military History the reopening of the U.S. Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley. Community friends and supporters celebrated with a ribbon cutting June 13, 2023.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Museum
    reopening
    cavalry
    Historic Fort Riley

