Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 158 U.S. Cavalry Museum Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74912" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, we celebrate with leaders of the U.S. Army Center of Military History the reopening of the U.S. Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley. Community friends and supporters celebrated with a ribbon cutting June 13, 2023.