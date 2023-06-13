Exercise African Lion 23 Interview for AFN Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74910" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

African Lion 23 is taking place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13 through June 16, 2023. More than 8,000 participants from 18 nations and NATO will focus on enhancing readiness, strengthening shared defense capabilities and increasing interoperability.



AL23 provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including U.S. Africa Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Central Command; as well as strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes.