    Exercise African Lion 23 Interview for AFN Radio

    MOROCCO

    06.15.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    African Lion 23 is taking place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13 through June 16, 2023. More than 8,000 participants from 18 nations and NATO will focus on enhancing readiness, strengthening shared defense capabilities and increasing interoperability.

    AL23 provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including U.S. Africa Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Central Command; as well as strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.15.2023 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74910
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109709863.mp3
    Length: 00:02:45
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF
    African Lion 23

