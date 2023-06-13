Exercise African Lion 23 Interview for AFN Radio

African Lion 23 is taking place in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia from May 13 through June 16, 2023. More than 8,000 participants from 18 nations and NATO will focus on enhancing readiness, strengthening shared defense capabilities and increasing interoperability.
AL23 provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including U.S. Africa Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Central Command; as well as strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes.
