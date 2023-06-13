Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 80 – Is a Reset with Russia in the Offing – Bolan, Freier, Deni

    07.31.2018

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The Helsinki summit meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin may be the first step in a rapprochement between the United States and Russia. If so, what are the strategic and policy implications in Europe, with specific regard to the security of U.S. allies in Eastern Europe, with regard to the conflict in Syria, vis-à-vis U.S. partners in the Middle East, or in other regards? SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni invited his SSI colleagues Prof. Nate Freier and Dr. Chris Bolan to think about and discuss the potential implications of a reset with Russia.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2018
    Date Posted: 06.15.2023 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:36
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    U.S. allies
    Middle East
    Eastern Europe
    Putin
    Helsinki
    President Trump

