    Axon - Great Books in Military Education - Ep11

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Professor of Communicative Arts at the U.S. Army War College Dr. Abram Trosky makes the case for teaching the Great Books in military education. He connects reading with skills development in critical, creative, and strategic thinking.

    TAGS

    War College
    Creativity
    Language
    Literature
    Professional military education

