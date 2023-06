Marine Minute: Exercise African Lion 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74905" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE

MARINES RECENTLY PARTICIPATED IN THE U.S. AFRICA COMMAND’S LARGEST

ANNUAL EXERCISE: AFRICAN LION.

AFRICAN LION PROVIDES REALISTIC, DYNAMIC AND COLLABORITVE TRAINING

THAT DEMONSTRATES A STRATEGIC COMMITMENT TO AFRICAN REGIONAL STABILITY

BY THE UNITED STATES AND ALLIED COUNTRIES.

EXERCISE AFRICAN LION TAKES PLACE IN 4 DIFFERENT HOST NATIONS:

MOROCCO, GHANA, SENEGAL, AND TUNISIA AND WILL INCLUDE 19 ARMED FORCES

FROM AFRICA, EUROPE AND SOUTH AMERICA.

THE EXERCISE INCLUDES A JOINT TASK FORCE COMMAND POST EXERCISE,

COMBINED ARMS LIVE FIRE EXERCISES, A MARITIME EXERCISE, AEIRAL

EXERCISES, A JOINT FORCIBLE ENTRY EXERCISE, CHEMICAL BIOLOGICAL

RADIOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR RESPONSE, CYBER DEFENSE TRAINING AND A

HUMANITARIAN CIVIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAM EVENT.



TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AFRICAN LION TWENTY TWENTY-THREE, OR PREVIOUS ITERATIONS, VISIT MARINES.MIL

AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL