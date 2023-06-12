Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives opening remarks during 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here are the inspiring words of Col. Stephen Messenger during the opening of the 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration on June 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed the origins of the Army, the importance of service, and so much more. Hear his speech here to the hundreds attending the celebration at McCoy's Community Center. The 2023 celebration at McCoy was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74899
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109707415.mp3
    Length: 00:06:09
    Artist Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army birthday
    Fort McCoy Garrison commander
    2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration

