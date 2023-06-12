Here are the inspiring words of Col. Stephen Messenger during the opening of the 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration on June 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed the origins of the Army, the importance of service, and so much more. Hear his speech here to the hundreds attending the celebration at McCoy's Community Center. The 2023 celebration at McCoy was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives opening remarks during 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
