Rangers to the Corps - Meet the Crew

In this podcast, we introduce ourselves and let you know what to expect from our new podcasting endeavor. Podcast host is Dillon Brown, Interpretive Park Ranger from Philpott Lake. The "Crew" is members from our Wilmington district Environmental Education and Water Safety team. It is made up of Carmen Boyette, Emily Jones, Jory Shepherd, David Schwartz, and Grace Trimble.



Wilmington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is made up of several branches. Our branch is called Lake Operations. We are the park rangers who manage the lands and waters of the lakes in our district. The lakes we represent are Philpott Lake, W. Kerr Scott Lake, John H Kerr Lake, Jordan Lake, and Falls Lake. Upon listening you will find that we describe the difference in our lakes, how our branch differs from other branches, and how we are affiliated with the Unites States Army. Leave us a comment on what you would like to hear about next! Thanks for listening!