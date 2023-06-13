Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ridgeline 5 miler

    Ridgeline 5 miler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230614-N-DN657-1003 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the Ridgeline Trail 5 miler hosted by base Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.15.2023 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74897
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109706777.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ridgeline 5 miler, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    MWR
    GTMO
    Running
    Spot
    NSGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT