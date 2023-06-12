CUBIST S6E9: Can Symptom Clusters Provide New Insights Into Concussion Management?

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Primary and secondary risk factors associated with concussion symptom clusters in collegiate athletes: Results from the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance Care Consortium" written by Kate Nolan and her colleagues and published in the Journal Brain Injury in April, 2023.



Article Citation: Nolan, K. E., Caccese, J. B., Kontos, A. P., Buckley, T. A., Garcia, G. P., Port, N., Broglio, S. P., McAllister, T. W., McCrea, M., Pasquina, P. F., Hayes, J. P., & CARE Consortium Investigators (2023). Primary and Secondary Risk Factors Associated With Concussion Symptom Clusters in Collegiate Athletes: Results From the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance CARE Consortium. Orthopaedic journal of sports medicine, 11(4), 23259671231163581. https://doi.org/10.1177/23259671231163581



Article LINK: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10108418/



CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



