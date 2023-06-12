Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S6E9: Can Symptom Clusters Provide New Insights Into Concussion Management?

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Primary and secondary risk factors associated with concussion symptom clusters in collegiate athletes: Results from the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance Care Consortium" written by Kate Nolan and her colleagues and published in the Journal Brain Injury in April, 2023.

    Article Citation: Nolan, K. E., Caccese, J. B., Kontos, A. P., Buckley, T. A., Garcia, G. P., Port, N., Broglio, S. P., McAllister, T. W., McCrea, M., Pasquina, P. F., Hayes, J. P., & CARE Consortium Investigators (2023). Primary and Secondary Risk Factors Associated With Concussion Symptom Clusters in Collegiate Athletes: Results From the NCAA-DoD Grand Alliance CARE Consortium. Orthopaedic journal of sports medicine, 11(4), 23259671231163581. https://doi.org/10.1177/23259671231163581

    Article LINK: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10108418/

    CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74893
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109705881.mp3
    Length: 00:13:09
    Year 2023
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NCAA
    Research
    TBI
    Concussion

