American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) program and the value it serves to members of the 31st Fighter Wing community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 07:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74884
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109705367.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: ASIST Suicide Intervention Training, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT