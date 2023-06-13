Eriko-San Weekly Update

A radio spot for Fleet & Family Support Center's (FFSC) Ms. Eriko-san, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, her weekly updates discussing festivals, events and adventures for service-members around the island of Kyushu, Japan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
|06.14.2023
|06.14.2023 20:39
|Newscasts
|74878
|2306/DOD_109704982.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Blues
|JP
|1
|0
|0
