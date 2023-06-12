Interview with Stephanie Condon, Recruitment Coordinator, Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team member

This is an interview on June 13, 2023, with Army employee Stephanie Condon who served a four-month special duty mission at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support the improvement of the hiring process at the installation. Condon discusses the work she has done in building the hiring recruitment process at Fort McCoy and working with the new Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team. Condon also details how much she learned in this career-broadening opportunity. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 13:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74829
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109703507.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:09
|Artist
|Stephanie Condon
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
