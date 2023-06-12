Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Stephanie Condon, Recruitment Coordinator, Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team member

    Interview with Stephanie Condon, Recruitment Coordinator, Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team member

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview on June 13, 2023, with Army employee Stephanie Condon who served a four-month special duty mission at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support the improvement of the hiring process at the installation. Condon discusses the work she has done in building the hiring recruitment process at Fort McCoy and working with the new Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team. Condon also details how much she learned in this career-broadening opportunity. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 13:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74829
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109703507.mp3
    Length: 00:50:09
    Artist Stephanie Condon
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Stephanie Condon, Recruitment Coordinator, Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team member, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team
    Stephanie Condon
    Army hiring process

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT