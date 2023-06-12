Interview with Stephanie Condon, Recruitment Coordinator, Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team member

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74829" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is an interview on June 13, 2023, with Army employee Stephanie Condon who served a four-month special duty mission at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support the improvement of the hiring process at the installation. Condon discusses the work she has done in building the hiring recruitment process at Fort McCoy and working with the new Fort McCoy Hiring Process Action Team. Condon also details how much she learned in this career-broadening opportunity. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)