Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 4: Engage

    The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 4: Engage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Ian Saunders is the U.S. candidate for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization. In this fourth edition podcast, he discusses one of his four campaign pillars, Engage. Join Mr. Saunders and host, David Quiñones, on a deep dive into Mr. Saunders’ campaign!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74824
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109702411.mp3
    Length: 00:11:18
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 4: Engage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT