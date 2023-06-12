Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - EP. 16

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On this episode, NCIS Special Agent Shareka Dobbin Miller joins us for a frank discussion on the crime of sextortion. Cases of sextortion against service members have been increasing in recent years, so Special Agent Dobbin Miller is here to explain what sextortion is, ways to spot it, and what to do if you find yourself a victim.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - EP. 16, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCIS
    japan
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

