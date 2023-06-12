THE GIANT VOICE - EP. 16

On this episode, NCIS Special Agent Shareka Dobbin Miller joins us for a frank discussion on the crime of sextortion. Cases of sextortion against service members have been increasing in recent years, so Special Agent Dobbin Miller is here to explain what sextortion is, ways to spot it, and what to do if you find yourself a victim.