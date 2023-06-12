Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 46: Career Perspective – Col. Eric Obergfell

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Col. Eric Obergfell, Deputy Director of Contracts, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Obergfell explains what psychological safety is and why it’s important in our Air Force organizations. He also speaks to the value that personal growth adds to Air force missions and how to know when you need a mentor and when you need a coach in your career.

    Acronyms:
    STRATCOM – United States Strategic Command
    DCMA – Defense Contract Management Agency
    SOCCOM – United States Special Operation Command
    TRL – Technical Readiness Level
    USAF – United States Air Force
    FMS – Foreign Military Sales

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74812
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109700363.mp3
    Length: 00:30:09
    Year 2023
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    podcast
    contracting

