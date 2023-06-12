The Contracting Experience - Episode 46: Career Perspective – Col. Eric Obergfell

In this episode, we sit down with Col. Eric Obergfell, Deputy Director of Contracts, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Obergfell explains what psychological safety is and why it’s important in our Air Force organizations. He also speaks to the value that personal growth adds to Air force missions and how to know when you need a mentor and when you need a coach in your career.



Acronyms:

STRATCOM – United States Strategic Command

DCMA – Defense Contract Management Agency

SOCCOM – United States Special Operation Command

TRL – Technical Readiness Level

USAF – United States Air Force

FMS – Foreign Military Sales



