    AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Naval Exercise Komodo and Liberty Center Paint Ball Tournament

    SPAIN

    06.12.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Naval Exercise Komodo and Liberty Center Paint Ball Tournament
    The United States Navy joined 20 navies from around the globe in the return of the multinational Naval Exercise Komodo in and around Indonesia.
    The Liberty Center hosted a paint ball tournament Friday with teams of 6 competing against each other.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74806
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109699250.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Naval Exercise Komodo and Liberty Center Paint Ball Tournament, by PO2 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newscast
    AFN
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota

