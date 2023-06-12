AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Naval Exercise Komodo and Liberty Center Paint Ball Tournament

The United States Navy joined 20 navies from around the globe in the return of the multinational Naval Exercise Komodo in and around Indonesia.

The Liberty Center hosted a paint ball tournament Friday with teams of 6 competing against each other.