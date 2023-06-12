Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Q&Q Spot

    GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 30 second radio spot is advertising the Pride Q&A Session on June 20th at the Base Theater from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 07:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74805
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109699222.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Q&Q Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Pride Month
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    Pride Q&A

