Radio news highlighting President Biden addressing the nation and BALTOPS 23 starting in Estonia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74803
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109699082.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News President Biden Addresses the Nation and BALTOPS 23 Starts, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT