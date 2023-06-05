Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep7

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    This month, our Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion team share the importance of teamwork and how to be an effective leader. Join us to gain valuable insight into our senior leadership's advice and guidance as you grow as an Airman.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:50
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep7, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Equality
    Diversity
    Airman
    Teamwork
    Inclusion

