AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74797" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month, our Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion team share the importance of teamwork and how to be an effective leader. Join us to gain valuable insight into our senior leadership's advice and guidance as you grow as an Airman.