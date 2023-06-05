On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we have another update on our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Access Control Points! This time we're focusing on ID card updates and gate closures. Make sure to check it out by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 11:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74794
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109694464.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
