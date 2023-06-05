15 second radio spot for Janz Medical Supplie's offering diabetes supplies.
Script: Did you know Tricare covers Diabetic Supplies? Did you also know: Janz medical Supplies Right here at our very own Base Exchange offers said supplies! Brands they have are Freestyle, Easymax, Dexcom, Infusion Sets, and a bunch more! Stop by the next you’re at the Exchange to find out more.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74791
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109693749.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Janz Medical and Diabetes, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT