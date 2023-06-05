Janz Medical and Diabetes

15 second radio spot for Janz Medical Supplie's offering diabetes supplies.



Script: Did you know Tricare covers Diabetic Supplies? Did you also know: Janz medical Supplies Right here at our very own Base Exchange offers said supplies! Brands they have are Freestyle, Easymax, Dexcom, Infusion Sets, and a bunch more! Stop by the next you’re at the Exchange to find out more.