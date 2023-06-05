Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Janz Medical and Diabetes

    RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    15 second radio spot for Janz Medical Supplie's offering diabetes supplies.

    Script: Did you know Tricare covers Diabetic Supplies? Did you also know: Janz medical Supplies Right here at our very own Base Exchange offers said supplies! Brands they have are Freestyle, Easymax, Dexcom, Infusion Sets, and a bunch more! Stop by the next you’re at the Exchange to find out more.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74791
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109693749.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Janz Medical and Diabetes, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Base Exchange
    DMA
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen
    Janz Medical Supplies

